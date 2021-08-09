Police seek footage of Friday night crash

Article content

North Bay police are asking anyone with security camera or dash cam footage of a vehicle striking a hydro pole on Front Street near Fifth Avenue West Saturday night to contact them.

Police say that at about 9:45 p.m., a vehicle struck the hydro pole, snapping it off.

North Bay Hydro crews were working in the area Monday to replace the pole.

Police said the operator of the vehicle fled the scene. Four passengers were left in the vehicle and were transported to hospital, where they were assessed.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

An arrest has not yet been made in the incident.

Anyone with security or dash cam footage is asked to contact police at 705-497-5555 or Near North Crime Stoppers online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).