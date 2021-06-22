UPDATE: missing person found

Nugget Staff
Jun 22, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
north bay police patch

North Bay police say Ann Boudreau, who was last seen earlier this morning, has been found.

Police issued a statement on social media saying Boudreau had been safely located and thanking members of the public for their assistance.

