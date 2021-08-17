Police respond to domestic incident at highway motel

Multiple police responded to a domestic incident at a motel north of the city Monday.

The Nugget received images of North Bay Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police cruisers, as well as Emergency Medical Services, outside of a motel on Highway 11 North, approximately eight kilometres north of Cedar Heights Road.

OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi said in an email that the OPP provided assistance to the North Bay Police Service, which is the investigating agency.

North Bay police spokesperson David Woolley confirmed the incident but said the service does not normally comment or report on these types of incidents as they are too easy to identify the individuals involved.

He said he believed an arrest had been made and some charges had been laid. No information was provided on injuries.