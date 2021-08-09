Police investigating damage at North Bay Mall caused by "Freedom Rally" supporters

North Bay police say charges may be laid after Saturday’s “Freedom Rally” led to a report of 30 people trespassing and damaging property at the North Bay Mall.

North Bay police responded to complaints at the mall of people trespassing on the property following a scheduled rally at Lee Park Saturday.

Police said approximately 30 attendees of the rally were trespassing and damaging property at businesses.

Police said individuals caused damage to washrooms in the businesses and refused to follow COVID-19 safety regulations, including requests from staff to wear masks while indoors, and accosted customers of the businesses, according to police.

“When asked to leave the premises, it is alleged that the individuals caused a disturbance. Some people allegedly stole items as they were leaving,” police said in a media release.

“Upon arrival, police removed the individuals from the property. Approximately 15 remaining individuals then began to protest out front of the business.”

Police remained on scene to ensure public safety during the protest and to prevent the protesters from re-entering the premises.

No criminal or provincial charges were processed at that time but security footage has been obtained.

An investigation is ongoing and may result in charges.