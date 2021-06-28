Police investigate possible arson on Pinewood Park Dr.

The North Bay Police Service is currently investigating a potential arson that occurred in the area of Pinewood Park Drive early Monday morning.

David Woolley, corporate communications officer for the police service, said he will be able to provide more details as the investigation progresses.

