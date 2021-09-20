Police identify victims of Almaguin Highlands plane crash

The Ontario Provincial Police has released the names of the two victims who died last week in a plane crash near the Sundridge South River Airpark.

Members of the Almaguin Highlands detachment responded to the crash last Thursday at approximately 3 p.m.

Police have since identified the two occupants inside the aircraft as Susan Begg, 73, of Ottawa and Dewi Livingstone, 45, of Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The OPP has previously said the aircraft was located several hundred metres in the bush off Airport Road. One of the occupants had been transported to hospital by Ontario Air Ambulance Services, or Ornge, and later pronounced dead at hospital, while the other occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says it was assisted in the investigation by Canadian Forces Base Trenton Search and Rescue, the South River Machar Fire Department, Sundridge Strong Fire Department, Parry Sound Emergency Medical Services and members of the public.

“The Almaguin Highlands Detachment Criminal Investigation Unit of the OPP continues the investigation along with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada,” a statement from OPP said.