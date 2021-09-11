This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Police, firefighters pay tribute to 9-11 victims

Police, firefighters pay tribute to 9-11 victims 'We promise we will never forget them'

Article content Jason Whiteley was enjoying a cup of coffee on his front porch after completing a shift.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Scott Tod was on the road, listening to the radio. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Police, firefighters pay tribute to 9-11 victims Back to video Jon Dumond’s pager started to beep. It was a beautiful, sunny day, 20 years ago, when the North Bay fire chief, the North Bay police chief and the Ontario Provincial Police superintendent of operations for the North East Region were told of the devastating terror attacks on the United States. Saturday morning, those three and contingents from the North Bay Police Service and the North Bay Fire and Emergency Services assembled outside police headquarters to pay tribute to the almost 3,000 people – including more than 400 first responders – who died when highjacked passenger airplanes flew into the World Trade Centre Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. “My most vivid memory was when the firefighters were ready to deploy” at the Twin Towers in New York City, gazing skyward before entering the buildings as victims of the attack threw themselves from the upper storeys to escape the fire,” Whiteley said. “It’s ingrained in my memory. The looks on the firefighters’ faces. They knew they were going into a death trap,” but they went in anyway. Tod – then with the OPP – said it was “one of those days you never forget.” The broadcast was interrupted and the voice of a witness to the attacks was talking. “She was hysterical,” he said. “Everyone remembers where they were, what was happening.” The OPP, he said, sent a contingent of officers and specialists to New York state to assist in the days and weeks after.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “It was an extreme response,” Dumond said. “It was all hands on deck.” It wasn’t until he reported to his office after the pager signal that he knew what was going on. Nineteen terrorists had taken control of four passenger airplanes, and people around the world watched in shock as the giant towers burned, then collapsed. Like so many others, Whiteley said when he heard the first reports, he thought it was a small airplane that had flown into the building. But as events unfolded over the next hour he knew “that this was going to be bad. This was going to hurt us.” He saw on TV firefighters, police officers and paramedics arrive on the scene, knowing what lay ahead, but “they went in anyway.” Saturday’s small service, held beside the Tree of Hope planted between the police headquarters and Fire Station One, was both to remember and honour those who fell that day and “to pledge to serve in any way we can” in the future, Whiteley said. “We will continue to serve, and we will never forget the sacrifices of Sept. 11.” “They gave their lives that day, and we are honouring their duty,” Tod said. The safety of the community, he said, “comes above our own lives. “We promise we will never forget them.” Jeff Warner, now Inspector of Operations for the North Bay police but then a constable on patrol, visited the site of the attacks in New York City several months later, after a fundraising effort to support the families and victims of the attack. Even then, he said, the “sights and smells were overwhelming. It sticks with you for a long time.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But what has also stuck with him, he said, was “the look of determination” of those cleaning up the site and recovering human remains, with twisted steel still rising above the fallen towers. He was on a course in Sudbury when he first heard the news. His supervisor “walked into the classroom and said the U.S. was under attack. “The entire class went silent.” All those present, he said, immediately returned to duty, not knowing if there were further attacks to come. “It was an all-forces call-out,” he said, with officers assigned to high-risk targets around the city. Both Whiteley and Tod say the attacks changed the way they did and still do their jobs. “It hit home . . . how there are all these hazards,” Whiteley said. “We are not immune to what is happening to the rest of the world. “We need to be diligent and prepared for anything.” Just this week, he said, the unthinkable happened here in North Bay, when a firefighter was assaulted with an edged weapon while responding to a fire alarm. “Policing has changed significantly,” Tod said, with closer liaison between police services and security services, and with the training officers undergo. The memorial service was also to have marked the opening of a time capsule planted at the base of the tree, but when it was dug up earlier this week it was found the roots had compromised the capsule. The contents, including newspaper clippings, photographs, a floppy disc and badges from the North Bay Fire and Emergency Services had all been destroyed by water.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay