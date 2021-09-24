Four individuals in police custody following report of a person with gun

Four individuals are in police custody following a report of a person with a firearm.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

North Bay police cordoned off the area around the intersection of Cedar and Morin streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. today.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Four individuals in police custody following report of a person with gun Back to video

By 11:45 a.m. David Woolley, corporate communications officer with the North Bay Police Service confirmed the “situation at Cedar Street and Morin Street has been safely resolved. Four individuals are currently in custody.”

“As this is an ongoing investigation, this is all the information we can release at this time.”

Both Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin and St. Joseph-Scollard Hall were placed in a hold and secure following the reports.

Parents whose children attend Ecole Secondaire Catholique Algonquin received emails informing them of the situation.

“Please note ESCA is in Hold and Secure as police has advised there is public safety concern in the area of Cedar Street at Morin Street and McLeod Street. Police are dealing with an active situation at a residence in the area. Students and staff are safe.”

One nearby resident who asked not to be identified told The Nugget that she saw police bring people out of the apartment building in handcuffs without their shoes and shirts.

“Police are always in that building,” she said. “I don’t know what’s happening in there. Things are getting so bad.”

Several residents along a section of Cedar Street, as well as individuals in the apartment complex not associated with the incident were escorted inside a city bus for safety reasons.

Police issued a public safety message on Twitter.

“Please avoid the area of Cedar Street at Morin Street and McLeod Street, #NorthBay. Police are dealing with an active situation at a residence in the area.”