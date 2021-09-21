Police chief 'disturbed' after students filmed chanting 'Heil Hitler'

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

North Bay police are investigating a possible hate crime that took place among a group of students from École secondaire catholique Algonquin.

A video has been circulating around social media showing students from Algonquin, on school property, chanting “F*** Jews” and “Heil Hitler,” while holding their arms in a Nazi salute.

“I do offer our condolences to the Jewish community of North Bay for having to see this video and see this happening in our community,” said North Bay Police Chief Scott Tod.

“It really is, in all the time I’ve been chief of police, I never thought I would have to deal with in our community. The North Bay Police will completely and thoroughly investigate to determine whether a crime related to hate, genocide, or the incitment of hatred has occurred.”

Tod said he watched the 30-second video about 30 minutes before holding a press conference with local media following the police board’s monthly meeting Tuesday morning.

He was asked about his reaction after seeing the video and what police are doing.

“As the chief of police in North Bay, I’m disturbed at watching the video. I only watched it a half-an-hour ago. For that event to occur in the City of North Bay is shameful,” Tod said at police headquarters.

“We are investigating. We take hate and intolerance very serious as a police service. Hate crimes require thorough investigation by all the policing resources we have.”

He said École secondaire catholique Algonquin is working with the police service and providing assistance.

“Some of the parents have been good in determining and seeking the truth of what happened. I think that’s important for the police service. We have to understand what has occurred in our community, how did this happen, why did this happen and how do we stop this from happening in the future.”

Tod said it’s also disturbing that a number of vulnerable youths at that age can be influenced to do something so terrible in the community, and promote something so full of hate and intolerance.