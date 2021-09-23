Police challenge firefighters and paramedics in fundraising event
Firefighters and paramedics have never been known to back away from a challenge.
Especially if that challenge comes from police officers.
Despite a disappointing loss last year, North Bay Police Service say they’re poised to win this year.
The city’s three emergency services will be raising funds to support CIBC Run for the Cure, which takes place Oct. 3.
The chief and deputy from the service who fundraises the least amount of money will have their nails painted pink.
“I don’t think we’ve committed how long they will have to remain on on our fingernails, but I think it’s a good challenge,” North Bay Police Deputy Chief Michael Daze said Thursday.
He admits the North Bay Police Service came out on the losing end last year, but says “that will not happen this year.”
“It’s such a great opportunity to raise money for such a good cause while having a bit of fun.”
Daze said.
“We can see as our research and science improves, we’re learning new things, we’ve recently seen what happens when science all comes together and starts driving toward cures and goals for different tragic diseases. Anything we can put into that pile and put into that pot and add on to the terrific efforts we’re glad to be part of it.”
Stephen Kirk, Chief of the North Bay Paramedic Service said he is betting the fire department is going to be the losing team this year.
“They’re the incumbent winners so we’re looking forward to taking them on. We were absent last year but we’re going to come in with a little bit of beginner’s luck,” he said.
“We’ve accepted the challenge and we’re going full tilt ahead.”
Kirk said gave his paramedics the head s up and I’ve encouraged them to embrace the opportunity.
“Cancer is something that definitely affects us on a day-to-day basis in EMS and in health care. I see us being very successful.”
He said his mother was a successful fundraiser but didn’t want to give any secrets away to his competitors who were also in the room at police headquarters where the press conference took place.
“I’m holding a lot of those (tips and tricks) close to my heart. There’s probably some ears here looking for some hints to get the edge up. But I think at the end of it you’ll see us being very successful in our fundraising efforts.”
North Bay Fire Chief Jason Whitely said his grandmother and mother both had breast cancer.
He said in his mother’s case the breast cancer came back and died at the age of 52.
Whiteley says he was young at the time but can only imagine her fear and concern for her dignity.
“My father was so supportive with my mother. I’ve heard that’s not always the case, especially when a woman has a breast removed. That dignity part, that unknown what it is, what is your spouse going to think and I saw that take a toll on my mom for the first little bit, but she was lucky my dad was so supportive person and it solely went away.”
And there’s the fear of could it come back. Which it did, this time it was in the brain.
“It was a long journey for her, but at least we got a good 10 years after she was first diagnosed with breast cancer.”
Whiteley said cancer the rate of cancer in the fire service is high.
“We ask our firefighters to go in conditions that we just don’t know, chemicals that are produced. They’re put into a stew of chemicals,” he said.
“Every year we try to make our gear better and safer but you still have these exposures.”
North Bay CIBC Run for the Cure Director Melanie Gainforth said the money that is going into fundraising is “absolutely” making a difference.
“There have been many strides made and progress in the fight against breast cancer. Many women are living today much longer nd healthier lives, while more women are being diagnosed it’s because that diagnosis is coming earlier and that chance of survival is so much higher now.”