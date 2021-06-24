Police board reviewing draft proposal for policing in Callander
A draft proposal for a policing contract in Callander has been submitted to the North Bay Police Services board as the municipality considers whether to renegotiate its existing agreement or hire another provider, such as the Ontario Provincial Police.
Callander council officially received a letter from North Bay deputy police chief Michael Dazé at its last regular meeting Tuesday.
The letter, dated June 9 and addressed to Mayor Robb Noon, confirmed the board had received the proposal at its meeting the previous day and would review it before providing it to the municipality once approved.
The board isn’t scheduled to meet next until September.
The Municipality of Callander agreed in March to extend its existing contract with North Bay police while it considers potentially switching over to the OPP.
The contract was set to expire March 31, but Callander’s senior municipal director, Ashley Bilodeau, told The Nugget in an email that the municipality extended the contract for six months to September.
The intent, she said, was to give council the opportunity to negotiate a new contract with North Bay police and compare pricing and services with the OPP.
“Staff will be bringing a report forward for council in August with more information and a recommendation on how to proceed,” Bilodeau said.
She added that there will be a need to go back in September to agree to a month-to-month extension until the contract is renegotiated or a new one is established with another provider.
Back in March, staff had expected an updated agreement would be ready within three months but requested a six-month extension to ensure the matter did not have to come back to council. It also was suggested that a new policing contract be established no later than September.
Council had previously authorized and directed the mayor in October 2019 to meet with the North Bay Police Services Board to discuss ways to better meet the needs of the municipality.
Last year, council supported having either the mayor, deputy mayor, or both meet monthly with North Bay police to discuss a ‘made in Callander’ plan.
Bilodeau, Noon, Coun. Jordy Carr and Callander’s fire chief and deputy fire chief were expected to meet with North Bay police on contract negotiations.
“I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again every chance I have on record, we’re paying far, far too much for the service we receive,” Coun. Daryl Vaillancourt said in March when the discussion around a new policing contract came up.
“And I think it’s high time that North Bay Police Services sharpened their pencil, especially for a small community for the service we get.”
Financial statements show the municipality paid $544,604.39 in net costs for policing last year.
The Municipality of Callander has a population of 3,863, as of the 2016 census, while North Bay has a population of 51,553.
