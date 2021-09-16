Pilot charged with flying helicopter impaired

A 56-year-old man from Newfoundland has been charged with operating a helicopter while impaired.

The accused, whose name has not been released, faces one count of impaired operation and another count of refusing to provide a sample.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday, North Bay police responded to the Jack Garland Airport in response to a report of a helicopter operating in an “erratic manner,” a statement from police said.

Police say the accused, who was the only occupant of the helicopter, made an unscheduled stop at the airport.

When police arrived, the helicopter landed in an unapproved area of the airport, police say, and the pilot was arrested for impaired operation. The accused also later refused to provide a suitable sample of his breath, police say.

The accused remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

“North Bay police advise that any operator of a vehicle, vessel or aircraft that functions by any power other than muscular power is subject to the impaired driving laws in Canada,” the statement from police said.

“Every report of a person operating any of these modes of transportation is taken seriously by police and it is a crime in progress, so people should call 911.”