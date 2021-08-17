Petition calls for papal apology for residential schools
Article content
When George Valin attended an educational conference about five years ago, one of about 300 judges attending asked then senator Murray Sinclair what judges could do to ensure the country could move forward after the release of the Truth and Reconciliation Report.
Advertisement
Article content
“Senator Sinclair said to pick one of the 94 Calls of Action” contained in the report “and to live it,” the retired superior court judge says.
Petition calls for papal apology for residential schools Back to video
The message stayed with Valin, and since then he has been working on one specific recommendation in the report.
Call to Action No. 58, specifically,that the head of the Catholic Church, whose religious orders operated many of the residential schools in Canada, issue an official apology.
“It’s a no-brainer,” Valin says, “yet here we are, five years later,” and the Catholic Church has never offered an official apology.
An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were forced to attend 130 residential schools, established by the federal government and operated by various church denominations.
According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, more than 6,000 of those students – some as young as three years of age – died or disappeared.
Valin, who served on the bench for 28 years and retired in 2019, said the presentation by Sinclair was “one of the most memorable events in my life.
“You could hear a pin drop” as Sinclair spoke, he said. “We were mesmerized. We were shocked. Most people were simply unaware of the devastation wrought by the residential school system.”
Following the conference, he “went home and read the report,” and began working to push for an official apology.
By 2017, he had written letters to the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops, urging the body to push for an official apology.
Advertisement
Article content
In response, he received a one-sentence reply from the CCCB, thanking him for the letter but not addressing the issue.
In 2018, he “almost drove off the road” when he heard on CBC Radio that the Pope would not be coming to Canada to issue an apology.
He contacted the CCCB again in 2019 following his retirement from the bench and, again, received “an unresponsive” reply.
Then, early this year, Valin connected with Maurice Switzer, a citizen of the Mississaugas of Alderville First Nation, who serves on the Reconciliation Advisory Committee of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.
Their first joint effort involved a viewpoint article submitted to The Globe and Mail, one the newspaper “snapped up” in the wake of the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
Their next move was to launch an online petition on change.org, which since June has gathered more than 53,000 signatures.
“The absence of a papal apology lies squarely at the feet of the Bishops of Canada,” the petition reads. “Despite misleading information from Church representatives, the simple fact remains – the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has not invited the Pope to come to Canada to deliver the apology requested in TRC Call to Action 58.”
The petition notes that the Catholic Church is the only church or government body which has not yet formally apologized for its role in the residential school system.
Church protocol, Valin says, requires the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops to invite Pope Francis to visit Canada.
Advertisement
Article content
“The Pope is not able to do so without an invitation from the conference. Presented with one, the Pope would be in a position to respond.”
And while there has, as yet, been no plan by the Pope to visit Canada, where he might be expected to deliver such an apology, Indigenous leaders have been invited to the Vatican.
“They have been invited to go and beg for an apology,” Valin, a practicing Catholic, said. “I am insulted by that concept.”
He is convinced that if the Pope does come to Canada, he will issue an official apology.
“Just get him here,” Valin says. “He’ll do it here.”
He notes that Pope Francis issued a sweeping public apology for the “crimes” of the Catholic Church in Ireland, saying church officials regularly didn’t respond with compassion to the abuses children and women suffered over the years.
One concern is about additional liability the church would face over an apology, but Valin points out that under Canadian law, “apology legislation” has been adopted by all but Quebec and Yukon, which states that an apology “does not constitute an admission of fault or liability” and must not be taken into consideration in determining fault or liability.
“That is no longer a legitimate excuse,” Valin says.
An apology, he said, in the viewpoint he and Switzer wrote, “is not just a Catholic issue; it is a Canadian one.
“Honour the memory of those who passed away and lost loved ones so we can continue the pathway to the healing process as a nation.”
The petition can be found at: chng.it/KpCkCyvNh7