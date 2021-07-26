Person recovered from Lake Nipissing identified

Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police has released the identity of a person who was found in Lake Nipissing more than a week ago.

Members of the North Bay detachment and OPP Marine Unit were called July 17 at approximately 12:30 p.m. regarding a body floating in Lake Nipissing near Goose Island.

Police say the deceased has been identified as Trevor Milmine, 43, of North Bay.

A statement from the OPP says the investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP North East Region Crime Unit and the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“Further information will be released as it becomes available,” the OPP said.