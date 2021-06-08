Person barricades residence in Sundridge domestic dispute

Article content

One person is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries following a domestic dispute in Sundridge that resulted in a shelter-in-place advisory.

Members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP responded Monday to the domestic dispute on Lake Bernard Drive.

Police say a person barricaded themselves in the residence and a shelter-in-place-of-safety advisory was put in place.

The identity of the person is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victim, police say. The investigation is continuing.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, an OPP Tactics and Rescue Team, OPP Canine Unit, OPP negotiators, OPP remotely piloted aerial system and an OPP critical incident commander assisted.