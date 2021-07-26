People's Party leader to attend North Bay rally this weekend

Nugget Staff
Jul 26, 2021
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier speaks during a rally at the Davedi Club in North Bay, Sept. 21, 2019. Nugget File Photo
People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier is returning to North Bay this weekend to attend a rally at Lee Park.

A statement from the Nipissing-Timiskaming PPC association says Bernier and local candidate Greg Galante will attend the rally, scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday.

“All are invited to meet and talk with Mr. Bernier and Mr. Galante as the PPC leader continues to tour across Canada fighting for freedom and the lifting of lockdowns,” a statement from the riding association said.

Bernier last came to North Bay in September 2019 during the last federal election and held a rally at the Davedi Club.

