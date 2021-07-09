Parry Sound-Muskoka MP heads two working groups

Canadians can expect more trade with at least three Commonwealth countries and easier movement within those same three countries if the Conservative Party of Canada wins the next federal election, according to Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison.

Over the past several months, the Conservative Party has been working with Parliamentarians in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand to increase cooperation in foreign affairs, national security and trade.

To that end, five working groups have been created to move these discussions forward.

Aitchison has been named chair of two of the working groups.

Aitchison will be the lead MP on the working group for more trade between the four Commonwealth nations and will also chair the working group that allows people moving more freely among the four countries.

On the freer movement issue, Aitchison likens it to an existing model between Australia and New Zealand called the Trans-Tasman Travel Agreement “where residents in either country can visit or work in the other’s country without a special visa.

“Our goal is to create something similar to this between all four nations.” Aitchison said.

Aitchison said relaxing travel rules would be “not likely” to increase the risk of seeing terrorists easily gaining entry to a member country.

“It’s a valid question,” Aitchison said.

“However the Trans-Tasman Travel Agreement states if you have a criminal record, you are not eligible to enjoy the same freedoms. It’s a privilege reserved for people who are not criminals. The rules are there to ensure it’s the freer movement of law-abiding citizens.”

Collectively, the efforts of Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom working together has the acronym CANZUK.