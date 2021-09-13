Parry Sound DSSAB to carry out homelessness count

The District of Parry Sound Social Services Administration Board is preparing for its biannual homelessness count.

The one-day count is scheduled to be carried out Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The one-day count is scheduled to be carried out Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Tammy MacKenzie, the chief administrative officer of the Parry Sound DSSAB, says homelessness is occurring in the district and is often invisible.

“Someone does not need to be sleeping on a sidewalk to be experiencing homelessness,” MacKenzie said.

MacKenzie adds this makes the job of identifying people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless more difficult.

The DSSAB says the homelessness count is a confidential and voluntary survey.

The data that’s collected allows it and other agencies “to respond more effectively to the issue of homelessness in the district.”

Not only does the data help raise more public awareness that homelessness is an issue, the DSSAB is able to use the information to lobby for policy changes involving all levels of government and also to apply for more grants and program funds.

The DSSAB is encouraging people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to contact it at 1-800-461-4464 ext. 5209.

It’s also reaching out to the various Ontario Provincial Police detachments in the district, food banks and the Canadian Mental Health Association to help identify people who may fall into the homelessness category.

The count will be carried out using a Point-in-Time procedure, which tallies the number of people experiencing homelessness on one single night, in addition to basic demographics.

The DSSAB also wants to create a list of people with no place to call home so that it can help them with housing options and support services.