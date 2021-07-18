Palliative care network continues to reach out
Article content
No one should have to spend their final days alone.
Advertisement
Article content
It’s the message Monica do Coutto Monni and the Near North Palliative Care Network have spent years spreading to the public, and a message which, ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped disseminate.
Palliative care network continues to reach out Back to video
“I would never expect that we would experience double the numbers of clients during the lockdown,” do Coutto Monni said Saturday following the 12th annual butterfly release in the garden at the St. Joseph Motherhouse in North Bay.
“When the government declared the state of emergency last year, we reached out to our stakeholders” to figure out how to continue to stay in contact with clients as an essential service.
“If we can’t serve the public, we wouldn’t be an essential service,” she said. “Our staff and volunteers responded,” turning to technology to keep in touch, and being able to reach new clients virtually.
It worked.
In 2019, the network served 2,700 clients.
In 2020, the network reached almost 6,000 people.
“What we were learning was that in rural areas, people who were in remote areas, we were able to connect with them through technology.”
Many of those new clients were elderly and had few opportunities to travel or be reached by the volunteers through traditional methods. But many were able to meet with staff or volunteers online.
It’s a lesson, do Coutto Monni said, the network has taken to heart, and will continue relying on in the future.
This was the second consecutive year the butterfly release has been held virtually, and, she says, it should be the last.
Advertisement
Article content
“Last year we were online, waiting for better days to come,” she said in the virtual ceremony.
“Next year, our hope is we will all be together again.”
Several hundred monarch butterflies were released in the ceremony, live-streamed from the Motherhouse.
Do Coutto Monni noted that the first event attracted 25 people to the North Bay waterfront. In 2019, the last year it was held live, “there were thousands” to take part and observe what has become the network’s largest single fundraiser.
It was also a sombre event for members of the network, following the death of longtime chair Darren Renaud, who died in May after the motorcycle he was operating collided with a moose.
“He was a gentle soul who fought hard for the cause,” Jenny Leblond, interim chair, said.
“He was a strong leader, humble, a soft-spoken guy,” do Coutto Monni said.
Renaud, Nicky Poulin said, had the mission to not just help those who passed, but equally to support those left behind.
“Darren’s legacy is to continue the operations of the Near North Paliative Care Network. It was near and dear to him. We want to keep his legacy alive and growing.”