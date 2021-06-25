Palangio won’t be used for COVID-19 isolation
The City of North Bay is no longer considering the use of Pete Palangio Arena for homeless people in the community to self-isolate.
A statement from the city issued Friday afternoon says the city has been working with social services, addiction and mental health service providers “to help identify alternative safe places – should the need arise – for those within the homeless population to self-isolate if they test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms.
“The use of Pete Palangio Arena as a potential location has been discussed, but is no longer being considered at this time.”
The Nugget was made aware of a memo sent by senior staff at the city to council members indicating that work was taking place.
The planning was in response to the expected closing of the homeless encampment at Third Avenue West and Ferguson Street July 1.
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit conducted a testing and vaccination outreach clinic earlier this week at the tent city on Third Avenue West, where about 40 people are currently living.
Shannon Mantha, executive director of clinical services and chief nursing officer at the health unit, said the on-site testing and vaccinations were done due to transmission generally in the community and the resulting increased risk of exposure.
“Any time those things happen we offer added or enhanced testing surveillance and vaccines. Not everyone has equal access to testing, vaccination or self-isolation,” she said.
“By offering mobile testing and safe isolation options for the homeless or any other marginalized group, it’s an attempt to address the inequities that people experience.”
Mantha said the health unit will have many more opportunities to test and vaccinate marginalized groups.
“These don’t necessarily equate with an outbreak or a cluster of cases.”
The health unit would not comment on whether there were positive COVID-19 cases at the tent city or other encampments around the city.
“Just like we don’t identify individual cases or streets where there may be COVID cases we wouldn’t comment if there was a case among a group of individuals.”