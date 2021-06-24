Pair charged with break and enter, carrying concealed weapon

Article content

Two men from North Bay have each been charged with break and enter and a pair of weapons offences following an incident early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:25 a.m., police say members of the North Bay Police Service responded to reports of a break and enter at a residence in the 2000 block of Cassells Street.

Police attended the residence, located and arrested two male individuals who were allegedly in possession of prohibited weapons.

Kevin Robert Grigsby-Squires, 48, and Robert Henry Ben Penner, 45, are both charged with break and enter at a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

The two accused are in custody pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

Police advise members of the public to dial 911 in an emergency. For non-emergencies, call the North Bay Police Service at 705-472-1234 to speak directly with an officer.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Near North Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com