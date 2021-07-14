OutLoud wins award for kindness

It’s amazing what one small town guy can do to help others.

The efforts of Seth Compton were recognized with a $10,000 cheque from Telus.

The executive director of OutLoud North Bay was nominated by volunteer Sarah Gervais for a cash award acknowledging charities for their kindness.

OutLoud is an organization driven by LGBTQA+ individuals who support the mental health and well being of the youth within North Bay and surrounding communities.

Every day more than 60 youths and teens participate in the programming offered at OutLoud.

Telus #friendlyfuturedays was a contest held in May that allowed Canadians to nominate a charity of their choice that showed kindness. Ten charities were chosen to each win a $10,000 donation. OutLoud was among the 10 selected.

Compton said this couldn’t have come at a better time.

He said not being able to apply for government assistance during the 16-month pandemic was financially straining and challenging.

Compton said he dipped into his personal funds to keep the doors open and provide a space for kids in need of support.

“We’re here to support the mental health and well-being of all kids. Once they hit the top of the stairs there is unconditional love.”

He said the pandemic has been hard on youth, with kids and teens seeking mental health help at the North Bay Regional Health Centre.

Tegan Pigeon loves being at OutLoud.

“People here understand how it feels to not be accepted. There are many people like us in here.”

Tegan shares some of the many experiences learned at OutLoud.

“I love the arts and crafts I made,” Tegan said. “I also learned how to ride a skateboard and sang on stage for the first time,” said the 10-year-old.

“I gotta admit I was super scared. It was my first time singing in front of a lot of people. I actually froze in the middle of the song. I felt sick, but I kept going.”

Tegan plans to return to open mic night Friday.

Compton moved OutLoud from their home on Oak Street to the Voyager Motel in the spring.

He said he always knew OutLoud would need a bigger space and when the opportunity came up, Compton said he couldn’t pass it up.

The Summit Room, once a nightclub, has been transformed into a space that has a snack counter, library and computer room, half pipe, large stage and tables for arts and crafts and other activities.

The schedule also includes educational workshops, name change workshops, music and art therapy, book clubs, movie nights and open mic nights.

There is also a clothing closet and personal care kits free of charge.

Compton said the $10,000 will be used to help pay for monthly expenses and the abundance of arts and craft supplies required.