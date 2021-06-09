





OUTLoud flies Pride flag over city hall

Article content Emma St. John was glowing, but a little concerned, when she raised the Pride flag at North Bay City Hall Wednesday morning. Glowing, because the flag signifies the LGBTQA+ community is here and belongs. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OUTLoud flies Pride flag over city hall Back to video Concerned, because when it reached the top of the flagpole just under the city’s flag, the Pride flag was wrapped around the pole – at least for the first few minutes. But when the right breeze caught it, the flag streamed out for all to see. “We have worked really hard to be able to do this,” St. John, youth ambassador for OUTLoud, says. “To be able to show our pride. It’s our symbol. People fought for it.” OUTLoud North Bay’s goal is to support all youth and celebrate all identities in a safe space. It’s driven by individuals in the LGBTQA+ – lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, asexual and others – community to support the mental health and well-being of youth within the city and surrounding communities.

Article content “It’s amazing,” St. John says. “Countless kids come in every day. It’s a place to be yourself and to be accepted.” And, she admits, although a lot of progress has been made, “there’s a lot of work that still needs to be done. “We have a lot of community support. A lot of local businesses are very supportive, and a lot are looking for ways to support us.” Jackson Pauls, a youth volunteer, has been working with OUTLoud for about nine months now. OUTLoud, he says, is “a nice place. When you go around town and see the spaces that are sponsored by this business or that business, it shows the community cares about what we are doing.” The safe space, he says, welcomes everyone. “We have a lot of straight people come in and they are very supportive. It’s a nice place for kids, and it’s all inclusive. Everyone or anyone is welcome.” And seeing the flag fluttering over city hall, he said, is “a really proud moment. It shows how the community supports us.” He admits there are still members of the community “who don’t agree with what we are doing. But the city putting up our flag, it shows we are in a safe space.” Seth Compton launched OUTLoud just under two years ago, the idea coming from a candlelight vigil for victims of violence. “I remember the kids saying they did not feel safe,” he said, and that got the ideas flowing about what he could do to help them. It’s been a lot of work, he admits, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, which made the struggles for young people even more difficult. “Adding COVID just amplified what they were feeling,” he says. What he wants, he said, is to make sure young people of whatever orientation can simply “be themselves.”

