Article content The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit went on the defence as to why an outbreak wasn’t declared among the city’s homeless population.

Article content Public health physician Carol Zimbalatti said the health unit has received a number of inquires as to why an outbreak hasn’t been declared in the underhoused population. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Outbreak not declared in homeless population due to stigma – health unit Back to video “The health unit has a responsibility to consider health equity in all its decisions and the health unit perceived there was a potential for increased stigma related to declaring an outbreak,” she said during the health unit’s weekly Zoom media conference Wednesday. “So the benefits and harms to making such (a) decision were carefully considered with some of the key factors, as there was no one specific setting in which (it) could be linked to a potential outbreak. Cases were scattered throughout the community, making declaring an outbreak very difficult. There were also no additional measures that could be put in place to safeguard the vulnerable population or the general population by declaring an outbreak as there was already a coordinated response by community agencies and organizations to address the increased risk in the underhoused and homeless populations.” On Tuesday night, The Nugget reported that the health unit asked the operators of a tent city, located at Third Avenue West and Ferguson Street, to keep the encampment open in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 among the local homeless population. Katie Valiquette, operator of Hope’s Kitchen, which has been overseeing the encampment, said she received a call from the health unit advising her of the situation.

Article content She said health unit staff told her there were “several” COVID-19 cases within the homeless community. Valiquette said she also was told there is no room to isolate individuals at two city hotels. She and her partner Chris Brown say people are being turned away at the low-barrier shelter on Chippewa Street West in case they’ve been in contact with someone who is homeless and has tested positive. The only ones allowed to enter, currently, are those who use the shelter as a surety or who are on probation or parole. Valiquette, Brown and a team of volunteers have been overseeing the tent city, which is located on private property, for about seven weeks. Hope’s Kitchen announced the closure of tent city last week due to increased violence, what it described as a lack of support and resources from community services and programs, and rising costs. Volunteers were prepared to dismantle the tent city and have it cleared and cleaned up by Thursday, which Valiquette and Brown say they still intend to do. Brown said they are taking temperature checks at the encampment. However, someone living in tent city was sent to the North Bay Regional Health Centre Tuesday night with COVID-19 symptoms. He has hired a few of his tow truck drivers to act as security guards at the bottom of the hill at tent city to ensure people don’t leave or enter the premises. Valiquette said despite her request, the health unit refused to provide a list of who has tested positive, so now they are treating everyone as if they are COVID-positive.

Article content Zimballatti said the health unit consulted with another health unit, which determined that declaring an outbreak in an underhoused population increases stigma and causes members of the general public to relax in terms of how strictly they should follow public health measures, because they don’t feel the increase in cases could impact them. “The health unit’s own learnings in declaring an outbreak in a residence, namely the Skyline Lancelot Apartment building, caused a significant stigma to the residences. They had difficulty in accessing many services due to the stigma,” she said. “Overall, the health unit found there would be no benefit to declaring an outbreak. There would be difficulty in determining which cases in the community belonged to the outbreak and there would be a significant potential of harm to the underhoused and homeless population, as well as the general public in declaring an outbreak. Considering all this, the health unit made the decision not to declare an outbreak.” The health unit wouldn’t confirm how many COVID-19 cases are linked to the underhoused and homeless population.

