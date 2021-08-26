It’s time to limber up and get your walking – or running – shoes ready for the annual Our Hospital Walk/Run.

The annual fundraiser will be held Sept. 26. Online registration is now open.

Our Hospital Walk/Run set for Sept. 26

Funds raised will support the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment to serve the community.

Like last year, the event this year will allow participants to complete the walk/run under their own schedule.

Last year, more than 200 participants raised more than $84,338 in the 14th annual event. Twenty-nine teams made up of businesses, families and friends, walking and running the family mile, five kilometres, 10 kilometres or 14 kilometres.

The teams “stood together and stayed six feet apart,” according to organizers.

Teams included The Andre Purcell Team, BGIS, Blake family, The Fun In Fitness, Gateway City Brewers, The Generation Gap, Gervais Family, Kennedy Insurance, Lights Camera Action, Maple Hill Health & Fitness, NBRHC Foundation, North Bay Hydro, North Bay Professional Firefighters, Northern Boys, Penney and Company, Perron’s, RBC North Bay, Rebuilt Resources, Regan Pictures, Rogers Radio, South Shore Lakers, Symetrics, TD Bank, Team Hughes, Team MOCOFIT 2020, Thomas Family Dinomo’s, Tracy Phillips, Viking Families and Witness the Fitness KPMG Walkers.

“It was so heartwarming to know that our community was engaged and inspired to participate, fundraise, and sponsor this year’s Walk/Run,” said Tammy Morison, foundation president and CEO.

“Even though we were not able to gather together, we could really feel the energy in our community from all those who were participating and posting on social media over the weekend.”