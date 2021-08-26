Our Hospital Walk/Run set for Sept. 26
Article content
It’s time to limber up and get your walking – or running – shoes ready for the annual Our Hospital Walk/Run.
Advertisement
Article content
The annual fundraiser will be held Sept. 26. Online registration is now open.
Our Hospital Walk/Run set for Sept. 26 Back to video
Funds raised will support the purchase of urgently needed medical equipment to serve the community.
Like last year, the event this year will allow participants to complete the walk/run under their own schedule.
Last year, more than 200 participants raised more than $84,338 in the 14th annual event. Twenty-nine teams made up of businesses, families and friends, walking and running the family mile, five kilometres, 10 kilometres or 14 kilometres.
The teams “stood together and stayed six feet apart,” according to organizers.
Teams included The Andre Purcell Team, BGIS, Blake family, The Fun In Fitness, Gateway City Brewers, The Generation Gap, Gervais Family, Kennedy Insurance, Lights Camera Action, Maple Hill Health & Fitness, NBRHC Foundation, North Bay Hydro, North Bay Professional Firefighters, Northern Boys, Penney and Company, Perron’s, RBC North Bay, Rebuilt Resources, Regan Pictures, Rogers Radio, South Shore Lakers, Symetrics, TD Bank, Team Hughes, Team MOCOFIT 2020, Thomas Family Dinomo’s, Tracy Phillips, Viking Families and Witness the Fitness KPMG Walkers.
“It was so heartwarming to know that our community was engaged and inspired to participate, fundraise, and sponsor this year’s Walk/Run,” said Tammy Morison, foundation president and CEO.
“Even though we were not able to gather together, we could really feel the energy in our community from all those who were participating and posting on social media over the weekend.”
Advertisement
Article content
Since the inception of Our Hospital Walk/Run in 2006, participants in the community have raised more than $1.4 million in support of the North Bay Regional Health Centre (NBRHC).
This year there is a block registration, with all registration fees receiving a tax receipt for the donation.
Youth 18 or under can register for free.
Those who collect $80 or more in pledges also will be registered for free.
Also new this year is a chance for participants to be eligible for two economy class tickets valid for travel to any Air Canada scheduled destination in North America, including Hawaii, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Participants will earn one ballot for every $25 in pledges raised.
To register or obtain more information, go to ourhospitalwalkrun.ca