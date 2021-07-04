This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Sturgeon Falls’ new Ontario Provincial Police detachment is coming along as planned and is slated for completion at the end of July.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP's new Sturgeon Falls detachment ready this summer Back to video

Police will be fully moved into the building by August’s end.

“Things are going very well according to timelines,” explained detachment Cmdr. Michael Maville, who has overseen the project since the beginning.

“A lot of the items required are already on site,” he said, and “furniture is pre-ordered,” so the move should go rather smoothly.

“Requests were made well in advance” for necessary materials, which turned out to be insightful, as COVID-19 could have disrupted necessary supplies.

Fortunately, nothing of the sort occurred, although a paint delivery was postponed due to the Texas ice storms in February.

In June 2019, the OPP took over policing in West Nipissing and since then has been working in a temporary office at 216 John St.

“It’s still going well,” at the temporary location, Maville said, “and we’re using it to it’s operational capacity,” however, there is no option to house prisoners at the site and residents have been unable to receive criminal record checks.

Trips to Warren or North Bay were necessary, and “we’re looking forward to getting into the building to give that full operational experience to both the officers and the community members who have been put out a little bit.”

The building, located in Cache Bay, will provide full service to the community.

“Anything you expect to get at an OPP detachment is exactly what you’ll get here at West Nipissing,” Maville said.