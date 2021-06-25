OPP search for missing woman

Article content

The North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is searching for a missing 81-year-old woman who was last seen in Chisholm Township.

Police say Dorothy Seabourne was last seen on Village Road driving a white Ford pickup with a white cap.

The OPP believes she may be headed south on Highway 11. If seen, members of the public are asked to contact the North Bay OPP as soon as possible.