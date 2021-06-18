OPP looking for witnesses to collision

Article content

North Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is looking for any witnesses to a collision between a white car and an e-bike.

Police responded to the collision on the North Bay bypass at O’Brien Street Thursday around 7:50 p.m.

The e-bike operator was injured in the collision.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this collision to contact the North Bay OPP at (705) 495-3878 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit information online at www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com. Being anonymous, you will not be required to testify in court and information you provide may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.