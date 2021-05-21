Article content

Four people, including two children, were transported to the North Bay Regional Health Centre with non-life threatening injuries after their vehicle hit a rock cut Thursday around 8 p.m.

Members of the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Municipality of East Ferris.

OPP BRIEFS: Three collisions lead to charges

Officers placed the driver under arrest at the scene for impaired driving and conducted testing at the hospital.

A 36-year-old from North Bay was charged with operation while impaired causing bodily harm, operation while prohibited and driving while under suspension.

The driver’s license was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The driver was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on June 15.

The incident marks 32 drivers charged in the North Bay OPP detachment area this year under criminal impaired driving laws.