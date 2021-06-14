OPP BRIEFS: impaired driving charges laid

Article content

A 43-year-old from Mattawa has been charged with impaired driving following an incident at a Bonfield park.

Members of the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. to a complaint about an argument at a park in Bonfield Township.

Police say officers located one of the vehicles on Highway 17 in Calvin Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers arrested the individual at the scene for impaired driving.

The driver is charged with impaired operation, as well as possession of a controlled Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.

The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The driver was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay June 29.

The incident marks 35 drivers charged in the North Bay OPP detachment area this year under criminal impaired driving laws.