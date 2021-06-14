OPP BRIEFS: impaired driving charges laid
Article content
A 43-year-old from Mattawa has been charged with impaired driving following an incident at a Bonfield park.
Members of the North Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. to a complaint about an argument at a park in Bonfield Township.
OPP BRIEFS: impaired driving charges laid Back to video
Police say officers located one of the vehicles on Highway 17 in Calvin Township.
After speaking with the driver, officers arrested the individual at the scene for impaired driving.
The driver is charged with impaired operation, as well as possession of a controlled Schedule I substance – methamphetamine.
The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for seven.
The driver was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay June 29.
The incident marks 35 drivers charged in the North Bay OPP detachment area this year under criminal impaired driving laws.
Advertisement
Article content
UNCONSCIOUS PERSON FOUND AT WHEEL
At 11:27 p.m. on June 6, members of the Nipissing West detachment of the OPP investigated a traffic complaint about an unconscious person inside a parked vehicle on Highway 17 in Verner.
Police located the parked vehicle on the shoulder of the highway. As a precaution, police say the person was transported by the District of Nipissing West Paramedic Service to a local hospital.
It was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and the individual, a 27-year-old from Sudbury, was arrested and released from hospital.
The accused is charged with impaired operation and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in West Nipissing July 8.
The accused was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.
The incident marks 31 drivers charged under criminal impaired driving laws this year in the Nipissing West detachment area.