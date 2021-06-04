OPP appeal to witnesses of fatal Hwy. 11 collision

Nugget Staff
The Ontario Provincial Police is seeking information from the public that may assist with an investigation into a fatal motor-vehicle collision last week on Highway 11.

The North Bay detachment of the OPP responded May 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near Proudfoot Road in the Municipality of Powassan.

Police say a vehicle towing a boat lost control, rolled and landed on the highway.

A northbound vehicle then collided with the rolled-over vehicle, causing injuries to occupants in both vehicles.

Police say one person in the second vehicle was seriously injured, while the driver, a 31-year-old from Scarborough, died in hospital the following day.

“The investigation into this fatal collision is continuing and the OPP is appealing to the public for information,” a statement from the OPP said.

“If you witnessed this collision and have not spoken to police, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.”

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

