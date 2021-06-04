Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police is seeking information from the public that may assist with an investigation into a fatal motor-vehicle collision last week on Highway 11.

The North Bay detachment of the OPP responded May 28 at approximately 10:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle collision on the northbound lanes of Highway 11 near Proudfoot Road in the Municipality of Powassan.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. OPP appeal to witnesses of fatal Hwy. 11 collision Back to video

Police say a vehicle towing a boat lost control, rolled and landed on the highway.

A northbound vehicle then collided with the rolled-over vehicle, causing injuries to occupants in both vehicles.

Police say one person in the second vehicle was seriously injured, while the driver, a 31-year-old from Scarborough, died in hospital the following day.

“The investigation into this fatal collision is continuing and the OPP is appealing to the public for information,” a statement from the OPP said.

“If you witnessed this collision and have not spoken to police, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.”

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.canadiancrimestoppers.org where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.