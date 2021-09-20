Opening ceremony for Recovery Days this Wednesday

Nugget Staff
Sep 20, 2021
Pat Cliche of the Community Drug Strategy North Bay and Area. Nugget File Photo

An event meant to showcase those who have recovered from addiction – and highlight the services available to those still suffering – will take place in a virtual format Wednesday.

The opening ceremony for Recovery Days, which aims to “put a face and a voice on those who have found the solution,” will begin at 11 a.m. via Facebook, a statement says.

Recovery Day is organized by a planning committee made up of members from the Community Drug Strategy North Bay and Area, West Nipissing Hospital Alliance Centre, North Bay Regional Health Centre King Street Campus, Mattawa Hospital, Canadian Mental Health Association North Bay and District, and AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area.

Mayor Al McDonald also is expected to offer an official proclamation recognizing Recovery Days in the city.

“People suffering from addiction are often judged as having moral weakness. Even once they found recovery, that stigma may continue,” a statement released for Recovery Days said.

“Recovering from an addiction is hard enough, but for many individuals suffering from the disease of addiction, even more difficult is dealing with society’s judgment. The recovery movement is being organized at the local, provincial and federal level, one that is aimed at keeping the focus on the fact that recovery works and is making life better for millions of Canadians.”

The agenda Wednesday includes:

11 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies: Virtual welcome from Community Drug Strategy coordinator Pat Cliche; remarks from Mayor Al McDonald and proclamation; remarks from MPP Vic Fedeli; remarks from Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod

11:30 a.m. – Recovery Days promotional video

noon – West Nipissing Hospital Alliance Centre

12:30 p.m. – AIDS Committee of North Bay and Area

1 p.m. – Canadian Mental Health Association North Bay and District

1:30 p.m. – Community Counselling Centre of Nipissing

2 p.m. – Mattawa Hospital

2:30 p.m. – North Bay Regional Health Centre King Street programs

3 p.m. – Right Path Counselling and Prevention Services

3:30 p.m. – True Self

8 p.m. – Moment of silence and serenity prayer with picture

8:15 p.m. – Thank you post

“By offering hope and highlighting where services are available in our communities, those who are still suffering can see that services are here to help. Along with other cities across Canada, we are rallying and celebrating in the month of September to raise awareness and reduce the stigma.”

On the web: www.facebook.com/RecoveryDaysNorthBay

