Ontario schools to remain closed to in-person learning: Doug Ford

Ontario students won’t return to in-person classes until the fall while those in Quebec should be able to attend school without masks or classroom bubbles next academic year.

The two provinces hardest hit by COVID-19 laid out their plans for schools today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the timeline for resuming in-person schooling following growing calls for clarity as the academic year begins to wind down.

Students in the province have been learning remotely since mid-April and Ford says they will continue to do so for the remainder of the school year, saying reopening schools now could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Quebec, Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says the fall should see schools return to relatively “normal” operations, with full-time, in-person classes and field trips.

But he says that’s only if infections remain low and at least 75 per cent of kids aged 12 and up are vaccinated.

Roberge says officials will adjust the plan if COVID-19 cases increase.