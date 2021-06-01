Ontario reports 699 COVID-19 cases, nine deaths on Tuesday

Article content

Ontario is reporting 699 new cases of COVID-19 today and nine more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 207 new cases in Toronto, 144 in Peel Region, 52 in York Region and 50 in Durham Region.

The province says Tuesday’s data is based on 20,262 tests.

There were 804 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning.

That number includes 583 patients in intensive care and 387 on ventilators.

The province says 120,195 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered yesterday for a total of more than 9.2 million doses in total.