Ontario reports 590 new cases of COVID-19, 11 deaths, more than 182,000 vaccinations

Article content

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 590 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 130 new cases in Peel Region, 114 in Toronto, and 61 in Waterloo.

She says there are also 38 new cases in Hamilton and 32 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on more than 31,400 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health says 516 people are hospitalized with the novel coronavirus — 450 in intensive care and 291 on a ventilator.

Ontario says 182,350 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Wednesday’s report for a total of more than 10.6 million.

The province is set to provide an update on its vaccine rollout later today, and will also release new COVID-19 projections this afternoon.

Both will come on the eve of Ontario’s partial economic reopening, which will allow limited retail shopping and patio dining among other things.

More restrictions will loosen after 21 days if pandemic indicators improve and more people get vaccinated.

Officials have said, however, that they’re keeping a close eye on the spread of a more infectious variant of COVID-19.