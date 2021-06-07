Ontario reports 525 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths, more than 116,000 vaccinations

Article content

THE CANADIAN PRESS

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 525 new cases of COVID-19 today and 15 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 114 new cases in Toronto, 95 in Peel Region, and 51 in Waterloo.

She says there are also 40 new cases in Durham Region and 34 in York Region.

The Ministry of Health says 547 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 but notes that 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

Ontario reports 497 people are in intensive care with the novel coronavirus and 339 on a ventilator.

The province says 116,829 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s report for a total of more than 10.1 million doses.

Meanwhile, more Ontarians are eligible to book their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the provincial system today.

Those aged 70 and older, as well as people who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before April 18, can now book their second shot on the province’s website or through its phone line.