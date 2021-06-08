Ontario reports 469 new cases of COVID-19

Canadian Press
Jun 08, 2021  •  22 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The coronavirus COVID-19. MAKSIM TKACHENKO/Getty Images
The coronavirus COVID-19. MAKSIM TKACHENKO/Getty Images

Provincial health officials confirm 469 new cases of COVID-19

With 17,579 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, the positivity rate falls to 2.7 per cent.

18 more people in the province have died from the virus.

Most of Ontario will enter Step 1 of the provincial reopening plan Friday.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near North Bay

This Week in Flyers