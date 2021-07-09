Ontario moving to next phase of reopening plan on July 16, days ahead of schedule

TORONTO – Ontario will move to the third stage of its reopening plan next Friday – several days ahead of schedule – allowing gyms and restaurants to open indoor operations and larger gatherings to take place.

The government said high vaccination rates and improvements in other pandemic metrics had allowed for the early move to Step 3. It said positive trends are expected to continue up until the July 16 reopening date.

Premier Doug Ford thanked Ontarians who have been administering and receiving vaccines, saying they’ve helped the province progress faster.

“While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all,” he said in a statement announcing the news Friday.

As of Friday, 78 per cent of adults in the province had at least once dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 52 per cent were fully vaccinated. Pressure from municipal politicians and business leaders to move up the reopening date had been mounting after the province blew past its vaccine targets weeks ago.

Ontario has moved up its reopening schedule for each stage of its three-step plan that’s seen restrictions gradually roll back amid dropping infection rates and growing vaccine coverage.

The province’s top doctor, who had previously maintained he wanted to wait 21 days between reopening stages, said he shifted his position based on positive health trends and high vaccine uptake.