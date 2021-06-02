Ontario expected to update school reopening plan as stay-at-home order ends

Article content

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce today whether schools in Ontario will reopen to in-person learning this month.

Ford is scheduled to address the media with Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott this afternoon.

Students in Ontario have been learning online since April 19.

The schools announcement comes as Ontario’s stay-at-home order lifts but most other public health measures remain in place.

The order enacted in April asked residents to only leave home for reasons deemed essential like exercise, grocery shopping or seeking health care.

As of today, that rule is no longer in effect.

But other measures, such as the five-person limit on outdoor gatherings and restrictions on in-person retail and other businesses, remain.

The province is aiming to start reopening the economy later this month with looser rules on businesses and outdoor activities.

Officials say the pandemic situation is improving but it’s not time to lift restrictions.