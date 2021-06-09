Ontario and Quebec border to remain closed at least until June 16
Ontario’s borders with Quebec and Manitoba will remain closed until at least June 16.
And that date could be extended even later in the summer.
Ontario and Quebec border to remain closed at least until June 16
“The order relating to the closure of Ontario’s land and water borders with Manitoba and Quebec remains in place,” said Stephen Warner, press secretary for Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.
“It may continue to be extended in 14-day increments by the Lieutenant Governor in Council. We will communicate with the public prior to its termination.”
The order will remain in effect at least five days after the province enters Step One in its three-step reopening Ontario framework.
Ontario is slated to start reopening the province at 12:01 a.m. Friday based on vaccination rates and improved health indicators like ICU rates and hospitalizations.
Wednesday, the province recorded 411 positive COVID cases.
Step One includes an increase in outdoor gathering limits from five to 10 and restaurant patios will be able to reopen. There is no capacity on limits on outdoor patios, however tables must be two metres apart with a maximum of four people per table.
In-person shopping at non-essential retail businesses with strict capacity limits will be permitted, however malls will remain closed.
The situation between the Canada and U.S. border is changing.
Canada is set to begin a “slow and cautious” phased reopening of its international borders, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said Wednesday.
The federal government plans to begin the process in early July when it hopes to allow some fully vaccinated travellers to return to Canada without the requirement to stay in government-authorized hotels, she told a news conference in Ottawa.
Hajdu said the easing of restrictions will be possible if Canadians continue to get vaccinated in large numbers.
The lifting of the hotel quarantine requirement would only apply to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, foreign students, new immigrants and essential workers, Hajdu said.
And it would only affect people who received vaccines approved in Canada – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson.
Travellers would be able to avoid the hotel quarantine if they have been vaccinated 14 or more days before arrival and would still be required to have a negative pre-departure test result. Travellers would also have to undergo a test upon arrival, with “a suitable quarantine plan to wait for their Day One test result.”
