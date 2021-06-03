Online, curbside only for crafters, artisans at farmers market
Crafters and artisans can only attend the North Bay Farmers’ Market if their sales are online or pre-ordered for curbside pickup.
The market board was notified of the change late Wednesday by the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.
“I am sure the vendors will find this very difficult, but we are keeping our hopes up that this might change,” said board chairman Mitch Deschatelets.
The news was delivered to vendors via email by the board about its recent communication with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.
Deschatelets said the board is still hoping to resolve the issue.
“But so far if nothing changes this is the situation until June 14.”
According to the letter from the health unit, artisans and crafters can only attend the market if their sales are online/pre-order for “curb-side.”
“What this means, is that artisans are still able to attend but they do not want to see full displays with sales coming from those items at market,” according to the memo sent to vendors from the market board.
The board is preparing to respond to the regulations being enforced on their vendors.
“While we do not agree with their ruling we are at their mercy if we do not reach a reasonable resolution. We are preparing a response to their recent email,” the board said in the email to vendors.
“We need you to know that we are advocating passionately and are not just accepting their decision without further discussion. However, if nothing changes, artisan/craft items will be permitted only for online sale (they will be checking on this). This will be in effect until June 14 or otherwise directed.”
The board has prepared additional signage for each artisan and crafter booth.
The signage will include enhanced protocols that each vendor will be responsible for reviewing with customers at the point of sale. This signage must be prominently displayed in the booth.
The market takes place every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Thanksgiving.