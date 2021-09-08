One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Parry Sound District.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is now reporting 23 active cases in the region. Of those, 15 are in Nipissing, eight in Parry Sound.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new COVID case reported Back to video

Three cases have been resolved since Tuesday.

The health unit is reporting that, since variant cases began to be reported, 46 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the region.

Over the last seven days, 21 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of those, 12 were in the 20-39 age group, five in the 40-59 age group, three among those 19 or younger and one in the 80-plus age group.

A total of 179,064 doses of vaccine have been administered at local clinics, an increase of 538 from Tuesday’s update.

That leaves 75.37 per cent of the population aged 12 or older with two doses of the vaccine, and 7,832 with only one dose.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 554 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 418 of them among people who have not been vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, and 136 cases in those who were fully vaccinated.

There also were 16 new deaths reported, with 11 occurring in the past week and five others dating back longer than that. The pandemic has now claimed 9,569 lives in the province.

There are 375 COVID patients in Ontario hospitals, of which 347 (or 92.5 per cent) aren’t fully vaccinated or are of unknown vaccination status, according to numbers tweeted by Health Minister Christine Elliott.

That proportion is even higher for the 194 COVID patients in intensive care – 96 per cent. Only eight of the ICU patients have full immunization. There are 115 patients on ventilators.

The province has now administered more than 21 million doses of vaccine; 83.9 per cent of those 12 and over have had one dose and 77.4 per cent have had two doses.

The hot spots for new COVID-19 infections were Toronto with 149 new cases, Windsor with 48, Peel with 46 and York with 41.

With files from The Canadian Press