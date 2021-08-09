For only the second time in August, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is reporting a new case of COVID-19 in the region.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In its Monday morning update, the health unit reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend in Parry Sound District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19 reported Back to video

The health unit provides two updates on Mondays. One is at 10 a.m., the other is at 3 p.m.

The morning update includes figures from the preceding weekend.

There are now three active cases of COVID-19 in the region. Two of those are in Nipissing and one in Parry Sound District.

One person in Nipissing remains in hospital.

There have been eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March, 2020. Seven of those have been in Nipissing, the other in Parry Sound District.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday, the day Canada opened its land border with the U.S. for the first time since March 2020.

Toronto, with 90 new cases, Peel, with 47, and Hamilton and York, with 29 each, were the province’s worst-hit regions.

There were four new confirmed cases in Ottawa, according to Public Health Ontario, bringing the city’s total to 27,868 since the pandemic’s start. Due to different data-collection times, those figures may not match those issued later in the day by Ottawa Public Health.

In other health units in the region, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported no new cases, as did Renfrew County, while Kingston confirmed four new cases. Eastern Ontario Health Unit saw its confirmed case numbers go up by three.

The new figures raise Ontario’s total number of COVID cases since January 2020 to 552,804 and its death toll to 9,407. There are 11,782 active cases in the province.

There are 94 COVID patients currently in Ontario hospitals, although approximately 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data. There are 113 patients in ICU with COVID-related illnesses, 83 of them diagnosed with COVID. There are 70 patients on ventilators with COVID-related illnesses, 51 of them currently with COVID.

Additionally, 29,949 vaccine doses were administered in the province in the 24-hour period ending Sunday evening, for a province-wide total of 19,902,159. A total of 9,343,260 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated.

With files from The Canadian Press