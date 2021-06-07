One new case of COVID-19, five resolved

Article content

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit reported one new case of COVID-19 over the weekend and five resolved.

The new case is in Parry Sound District. The resolved cases, meanwhile, include three in Nipissing District and two in Parry Sound District.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One new case of COVID-19, five resolved Back to video

The change brings the number of active cases down to 14 from 18 Friday.

A total of 458 cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in the health unit district.

The health unit typically provides two COVID-19 updates on Mondays, including one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

The next update, with revised figures on testing and vaccinations, is expected to come by 3 p.m.

As of last week, approximately 68.6 per cent of the health unit’s adult population had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, of which most or nearly 63 per cent have only one dose.