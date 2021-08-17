One Kids Place workers' union votes for strike mandate
Conciliation date set for Sept. 16
Unionized workers at One Kids Place in North Bay have voted in favour of possible strike action.
Members represented by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike mandate, a statement Tuesday from the union said.
In total, the union says some 73 professionals represented by OPSEU delivered the mandate to its bargaining team.
“A strong strike vote hands the bargaining team a powerful tool,” OPSEU president Warren (Smokey) Thomas said in union’s statement.
“It tells management that members are solidly behind their team, even if it means a strike. It’s a clear sign the employer is on the wrong track.”
One Kids Place is a charitable, non-profit organization that provides a range of services, including occupational therapy, speech-language therapy, physiotherapy, social work, therapeutic recreation, an infant hearing program, autism services and clinics.
Staff at One Kids Place have been without a contract since March 31, the union says.
Although members have voted in favour of a strike mandate, a strike will not happen right away.
OPSEU regional vice-president Tara Maszczakiewicz from OPSEU Region 6 told The Nugget that a conciliation date has been set for Sept. 16.
If no resolution is found, a conciliation officer will report the outcome to the Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. The minister will then send a written notice to the union and employer, commonly known as a ‘no board’ report.
A legal strike or lockout can then begin 17 days later, prior to which the parties can continue negotiating.
In the statement from the union, Maszczakiewicz says most matters have been settled, with the exception of the employer’s attempt to impose a new model for working hours.
“OKP employees have long been successfully flexing hours to meet client needs,” she said.
“Now the employer wants to impose a casual-worker model, where hours can change from day-to-day, week-to-week, with limited ability to flex hours.”
Maszczakiewicz told The Nugget that most members have extra responsibilities caring for children or elderly parents.
“The employer’s model would cause upheaval to members’ lives and would affect services to the children they care for,” Maszczakiewicz is quoted saying in OPSEU’s statement. “This is not acceptable and we’ll stand our ground on this.”
One Kids Place executive director Brenda Loubert said she is limited in what she can comment on regarding the negotiations, but said she hopes a resolution will be reached.
She added that there always are opportunities to go back to the table, even with a ‘no board’ report.
