One dead in Sturgeon Falls fire

However, one person who was visiting a tenant was unaccounted for. Later at approximately 7 p.m., OPP say police and firefighters located a body in the residence.

Police say all of the tenants got out of the building, with one resident taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The building, described by police as a fourplex, is located on Fourth Street just west of King Street.

Police say at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday, the Nipissing West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a call from West Nipissing Fire Services about reaching out to victim crisis assistance and referral services for the tenants displaced by the fire.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Bev Gauthier confirmed 33-year-old Melissa Larocque of Lavigne, who was visiting a tenant, had died.

STURGEON FALLS — Police say one person has died following a fire at a multi-unit residence in Sturgeon Falls over the weekend.

OPP forensic services, the Sudbury OPP crime unit, Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Chief Coroner forensic pathology services are assisting with the investigation, Gauthier said.

A cause for the fire has not been released at this time.

Fire Chief Richard Maranda said the fire service received a call for a structure fire at 4 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, he said the building was fully involved.

Firefighters began cooling the fire on the west side of the building and a neighbouring dwelling where the siding had started to melt. A shed also sustained damage with most of the contents inside saved.

“They had a little bit of smoke damage within the dwelling but other than that, the house is sound,” Maranda said.

A shed belonging to another neighbour also is believed to have had some siding melted by the fire.

A total of five people were accounted for who were believed to be residents of the building, with the sixth individual, who is now deceased, found later that evening.

The cause of the fire, Maranda said, is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.

“I’ve never been that close to a fire ever in my life, so that was pretty shocking,” neighbour Cassandra Chartrand said.

She and her family were sleeping when the fire started before they were woken up by yelling.

Chartrand, her daughter, husband and animals all sat in their car, with “massive embers” falling onto their vehicle.

Embers also fell onto a vehicle across the street at the home of Nicole Seguin, which left a black spot that has been hard to remove since.

Seguin said she woke to screaming and smelled fire, thinking it was her home.

Realizing the fire was actually across the street, she said her husband called 911 at 4 a.m.

Seguin said two children who had escaped the fire were brought into her house and given blankets, while a cat was kept in the garage.

“I was sad for the family,” she said.

Due to the wind that morning, they also poured water on their trees to prevent embers from burning them as well.

