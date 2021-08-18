One active case of COVID-19 in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit is still stubbornly hanging on, a week after the last confirmed case was reported.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The last case was reported Aug. 11, the sixth case reported in August, according to the health unit’s most recent update.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. One COVID case remains – health unit Back to video

As of Wednesday, 172,977 doses of the vaccine had been administered locally, with 356 new vaccinations reported.

So far, 72.23 per cent of those aged 12 and over in the region – 83,667 people – have been fully vaccinated, while 79.8 per cent, or 92,443 people, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

ONTARIO

Ontario reported 485 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths from the virus Wednesday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 309 of the new cases are in unvaccinated people and 41 are in partially vaccinated individuals.

There were 174 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario as of this morning.

Starting Wednesday, children in Ontario born in 2009 are eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says it widened eligibility to 11-year-olds who will turn 12 this year after monitoring data from Alberta and British Columbia that didn’t identify risks after administering the shot to that age group for months.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent have both shots.

Two members of Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government have been given a Thursday deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face ejection from caucus, The Canadian Press has learned.

Government whip Lorne Coe has issued a letter saying it was discussed at a caucus meeting that “every member of the Progressive Conservative team” must get vaccinated unless medically unable to do so.