





Share this Story: Officials mark grand opening of local galvanizing plant

Officials mark grand opening of local galvanizing plant Norgalv operating at industrial park since January

Article content Representatives from the city, province and federal government joined officials from Norgalv Friday to mark the official grand opening of Northern Ontario’s first hot-dip galvanizing plant. The event took place through Zoom as part of a virtual announcement that saw between 80 and 85 people registered. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Officials mark grand opening of local galvanizing plant Back to video The semi-autonomous 35,000-square-foot facility has been operating since January and provides hot-dip galvanizing, a process that helps prevent metal corrosion. Norgalv managing director Andre Van Soelen said the plant already has more than 34 full-time employees working on a two-shift system, and it won’t be long before they start running a three-shift system. The company has said previously that the plant represents a $21-million investment which, once fully operational, will employ approximately 45 people. Along with thanking all of their government partners, contractors and shareholders, Van Soelen also extended his gratitude to “every employee who is currently galvanizing their hearts out.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content He also thanked the dozens of manufacturers who have trusted Norgalv to galvanize their steel products already. “As a young company, we appreciate every opportunity we’ve been given so far and we will continue to go above and beyond to reward your trust,” he said. Located on Roundel Road, near North Bay Jack Garland Airport in the city’s industrial business park, Norgalv has been lauded for its environmental standards and technology. A video offering a virtual tour of the plant and showing the galvanizing process was presented. Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota said he hopes “COVID leaves us soon” so he can see the plant in person. He noted that the services Norgalv provides is needed in the mining industry, as well as other sectors, with galvanizing probably the best way to prevent corrosion. “With a plant nearby, hopefully that will cause a lot more of that to happen in Northern Ontario,” Rota said. Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli said Norgalv is creating real opportunities for people who live here, adding the entire team at Norgalv “should be commended for their work to strengthen our region’s economy.” Mayor Al McDonald thanked Norgalv for investing in North Bay and attracting future industry. “Norgalv is a wonderful addition to our industrial base and the capabilities that you are going to provide is going to create other opportunities for all of us,” he said. Noam Sugarman, commercial manager at Norgalv, added that the spirit of the company is to “get it done” and “get it done right,” adding they couldn’t imagine a better place to put a business.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Our plant really is a marvel. The world-leading technology in our plant, combined with the amazing workers we’ve been lucky enough to recruit, don’t just allow us to galvanize according to specification. These things allow us to treat the steel of our clients as if it is our own, and do our part to make sure their project is a successful one,” he said. The federal government is providing a $1.5-million repayable loan through FedNor, while the province is contributing a $5-million grant through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corp. The city sold the more than six-acre property where Norgalv is located to Norprop in September 2019 for $138,597, including $112,609.99 for abated costs associated with the site work, and is providing nearly $73,000 in grants to cover fees for municipal permits, as well as a three-year property tax rebate that will decline from 100 per cent in the first year to 67 per cent and 33 per cent in years two and three, respectively. Both Norprop and Norgalv are registered companies in Canada. Van Soelen told The Nugget previously he and the other shareholders also have plants throughout South Africa. mlee@postmedia.com Twitter: @mtaylorlee

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near North Bay