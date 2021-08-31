NUSU, university to host election debate

Nugget Staff
Aug 31, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Nipissing University Nugget File Photo
Nipissing University Nugget File Photo jpg, NB

The Nipissing University Political Science program and the Nipissing University Student Union will host an online federal election debate Sept. 7 via Zoom.

Story continues below

The debate will be open to the public.

The event will include closed captions.

Candidates from the Conservative Party, Green Party, Liberal Party, New Democratic Party and the People’s Party have been invited to participate.

Questions about the environment, economy, education, Indigenous issues, foreign policy and healthcare/COVID will be asked.

Candidates are required to speak to the topic or issue discussed and can only speak to their own party’s policies, not to the policies of the other parties.

The debate will be moderated by Tanya Matthews, a political science student at Nipissing University.

To view more details, and access the Zoom link, please go to nusu.com/debate

Latest National Stories

News Near North Bay

This Week in Flyers