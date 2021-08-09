Number receiving COVID-19 shots falling

More than two-thirds of all residents aged 12 and up in the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, although the numbers of those receiving the shots has declined substantially.

Only 426 shots were administered at local clinics since Friday, according to the health unit, and a number of clinics which had been scheduled over the weekend were cancelled.

So far, 79,339 residents aged 12 and up in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts have received two shots, or 68.49 per cent.

The health unit reported no new cases in its Monday afternoon update. There was one reported in the Monday morning update, only the second case reported in August.

One involved a person aged 20 to 39 years of age, while the other was among the 60-79 age group.

The cause in both cases is unknown.

The 80-plus age group continues to lead with the number of members vaccinated. A total of 7,252 people in the age group – 91.98 per cent – have received both doses of the vaccines.

The youngest age ranges have the lowest rate of vaccination. Those aged 12 to 17 have only a 44.83 per cent vaccination rate, or 3,247 people, while those aged 18 to 29 have a 45.22 per cent vaccination rate, or 7,937.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, 657 people have contracted the disease. Two remain active – one each in Nipissing and Parry Sound districts – while none remain in hospital.

ONTARIO

COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Ontario, and business groups are calling for a vaccine certificate system as a means to avoid another lockdown.

Ontario has reported rising positivity rates and more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, with more than 400 on Sunday – levels not seen since mid-June.

Ontario reported 325 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Monday, the day that Canada loosened restrictions at its land border with the U.S. for the first time since March 2020.

Toronto, with 90 new cases, Peel, with 47, and Hamilton and York, with 29 each, were the province’s worst-hit regions.

The new figures raise Ontario’s total number of COVID cases since January 2020 to 552,804 and its death toll to 9,407. There are 11,782 active cases in the province.

Premier Doug Ford has rebuffed calls from medical, political and business groups to implement a vaccine certificate system for non-essential activities, saying he doesn’t want a “split society.”

But while saying he “can’t stand lockdowns,” he also has not ruled out having to enact another one.

Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, says a vaccine certificate system would be a way to avoid another lockdown and accelerate an economic reopening.

Ryan Mallough, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says his group would support a vaccine certificate system if it’s the difference between that and going back into a lockdown, but the government would need to be very clear on what responsibilities are for employers and employees.

Either way, Ontario businesses need to see the plan of what happens in the face of rising cases, and what the thresholds will be, Mallough said. Previously, rising cases has meant lockdowns, but he wonders what it means now that the province has relatively good vaccine coverage.

“Everyone is watching those numbers like a hawk,” he said. “We’ve been conditioned to do that over the last 17 months . . . but what does the numbers going up mean now?”

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that Ontarians can download their vaccination receipt “should proof of vaccination be required in a certain setting.”

With files from The Canadian Press